How to find all Totem of Rightful Rulership pieces in Avowed

Constructing the Avowed Totem of Rightful Rulership requires you to search all over Dawnshore for divine pieces of this bizarre artifact. This complicated side quest from Sanza might seem like a waste of time when the Dreamscourge is out there, but it's well worth reuniting all the totem pieces back at camp to get useful buffs for your Avowed adventure. However, if scouring Dawnshore sounds like a daunting task, I've explained where to find all seven pieces of the Totem of Rightful Rulership in Avowed and what this mystical totem even does.

Avowed Totem of Rightful Rulership piece locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After buying this quest from Sanza's Emporium in the Hightown district of Paradis, you'll be tasked with finding seven pieces of the Totem of Rightful Rulership, which are scattered far and wide across Dawnshore. Once you've found the core, take it straight back to the Totem stand in the Avowed Party Camp. Any Totem pieces you find after should be placed immediately so that you can benefit from the buff it provides, which I've detailed below.

I also highly recommend turning on the "Compass – God Shrine Totem Pieces" setting under the UI menu as it is off by default and will help you zero in on the Totem pieces when scrambling on foot.

Here are the locations for every piece of the Totem of Rightful Rulership in Avowed:

Avowed Totem Core

"The Burned Queen's totem patiently waits amidst ruins of the heathens she hates."

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Head out the east side of Paradis and go north. Cross a bridge over a stream and then head up to the Godless ruins that form the Shrine to Woedica. Go all the way up to the altar and you'll find the Scales of the Oathbinder, the Totem's Core.

Avowed Broken Crown Jewel

"This golden crown's stolen gem, can be found in the emporium."

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

The crown jewel is very easy to get as it's in the emporium you bought the quest from. Facing Sanza's shopfront, head through the big wooden door on the left. You'll find the jewel on a desk straight ahead.

Avowed Golden Scale of Order

"In Dwarven halls 'neath mountain shroud, the Strangler's justice can still be found."

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Go to the Overgrown Expanse Party Camp towards the northwest corner of Dawnshore and head east across the bridge by the waterfall. Follow the path towards a ruined wall with some explosive barrels outside. Blow them up to break the wall, letting you into the Pargrun Castle.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Climb up the castle until you kill a bunch of skeletons near the top and loot the Pargrun Stash. Climb up the wooden scaffolding in the same room as the stash and jump across to the other side of the room to get out through a hole in the wall. Continue climbing the cliff and you'll reach a bird nest with the Golden Scale of Order nestled inside.

Avowed Golden Scale of Justice

"Overlooking booths where goods are sold, this balcony leads to order's hold."

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In Paradis, head up to the steps that lead into Hightown and look east. You'll notice an unassuming balcony looking over the market and you can get to it by climbing up onto the garden patch and running along the wall.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Head inside and go left through the webs then drop down into the room below. Fight the Phantoms and then collect the Golden Scale of Justice next to the collapsed bookshelf.

Avowed Golden Plaque of Oaths

"Below death's grip so icy and cold, await ancient oaths cast in gold."

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Go to Usher's Hand on the east side of Paradis and jump into the small pool in the cave. Swim to the end of the pool and then surface to emerge into a small dungeon-like area where you can find the Golden Plaque of Oaths. Alternatively, a bit of frost damage can break the rusted metal grate that covers the Totem piece.

Avowed Golden Plaque of Promises

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

"Beneath an amethyst light on high, this shining plaque draws sailors' eyes."

Go to the lighthouse on the southwest tip of Dawnshore and climb up. About halfway up, you'll notice a section of the wall on your right has been broken, exposing the lighthouse steps and you can see the Golden Plaque of Promises on these steps.

Avowed Golden Flames

"Atop the isle of wicked outlaws, flicker golden flames of glorious cause."

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

This Totem piece is convenient to grab while following the Precious Light side quest if you have that. Head to Castol's Folly, the island in the southeast corner of the Dawnshore map, and follow the paths that lead higher up the island. Eventually you'll reach part of a ruined tower with a fire in front of it. To the left of this tower, there's a path you can leap to which goes around a cliff and leads directly to the Golden Flames.

Avowed Totem of Rightful Rulership buffs

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Each piece of the Totem of Rightful Rulership, aside from the core, provides a useful enhancement that makes this Totem hugely powerful overall – one significantly boosts two of your Avowed Attributes!

Here are all the buffs provided by the Totem of Rightful Rulership in Avowed:

Swift Orders: Companion ability cooldowns reduced by 15%.

Companion ability cooldowns reduced by 15%. The Power of Command: Activating a Companion ability increases your damage for 5 seconds.

Activating a Companion ability increases your damage for 5 seconds. Sympathy for the Damned: Critical Hits deal high Fire Accumulation.

Critical Hits deal high Fire Accumulation. The Queen's Burden: Gain +2 Intellect and +2 Resolve

Gain +2 Intellect and +2 Resolve Noblesse Oblige: Reviving a Companion grants rapid health and Essence regeneration.

Reviving a Companion grants rapid health and Essence regeneration. Flames of Resurrection: When you use Second Wind, you also cast Ring of Fire.

The Totem of Rightful Rulership isn't the only one of its kind either, with other Totem slots available on the stand in camp. However, you'll need to search the other regions in Avowed to find these Totems and get their unique buffs, but you'll have to choose which Totem you activate as you can have only one active at a time – some might suit certain combinations of Avowed Companions better than others!

