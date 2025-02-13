How to get the best ending for the Avowed Cabin Fever side quest

The Avowed Cabin Fever side quest is likely the first one you'll pick up, and you'll need to help a woman with a xaurip problem. Dehengen's cabin has been overrun with the reptilian creatures, though it's clear that there's more afoot here in this Avowed side quest since they also painted a curious mural of a Dehengen-like elf and a xaurip together. Confront Dehengen about the issue and you'll have to give her some advice on how to proceed. So, bearing all of that in mind, here's what we think is the best ending for the Cabin Fever side quest in Avowed.

Best ending for the Avowed Cabin Fever side quest

The best ending for Cabin Fever is to convince Dehengen that she should spend time with the xaurip that seems to have the other half of her soul – make sure you pick the "Spend time with the xaurip. It could be the only way you ever find peace." dialogue option when it appears. Although, be aware that you won't be able to get this Cabin Fever ending in Avowed if you found and killed Tazaraak, the non-hostile xaurip chief near Dehengen's cabin.

Persuading Dehengen to spend time with the xaurip bags you around 291XP and the Vindictive Band unique ring. This ring causes any Critical Hits you score in combat to also deal poison damage, which is a nice little boost for early on and might help with a build later if you've got the right Avowed Attributes. After completing Cabin Fever side quest, the quest log says that Dehengen and the xaurip warchief are learning to live together in peace, so it seems like a happy ending after all, though I've not been able to find the pair again for any follow-up dialogue.

If you don't tell her to spend time with the xaurip, or actively discourage her from doing so, she'll be left quite dejected that she's still missing meaning in her life but is thankful for your help nonetheless. For doing this, you get only the 291XP and no unique ring. The quest log also says that Dehengen goes to the Paradis Shantytown to start a new life, although again I couldn't find her there for any follow-up conversations.



Some choices in quests lead to follow-up encounters, which includes the early choice to either free Ilora in Avowed or leave her in the fort prison, as she can appear again in a later side quest.



