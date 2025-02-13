Should you free Ilora from Fort Northreach Jail in Avowed?

Deciding if you should free Ilora from Fort Northreach Jail in Avowed is an early choice you'll have to make, and on the surface it seems like a simple one. It's clear from your conversation that she has no love for the Aedyrans, and your companion Garryck is convinced that she'll stab you in the back at the first opportunity, but the decision you make has a direct impact on what happens next during your Avowed playthrough. With that in mind, here are the outcomes if you free Ilora in Avowed or leave them in the Fort Northreach Jail.

Should you free Ilora in Avowed?

Through your conversations with Ilora in the Fort Northreach Jail, you can decide if you're going to free her or leave her locked in the cell. If you threaten to leave her there, she'll become (more) angry and you'll have an opportunity to change your mind, but regardless of your dialogue choices you'll still have to actually find the key and unlock the door to free her – more on that below.

While the consequences of this choice aren't immediately obvious, they do have an effect quite soon afterwards. If you free Ilora from the Fort Northreach Jail in Avowed then she will stay true to her word and guide you towards her ship, so you can escape to Paradis together. Ilora will also assist you in the boss fight against Steadman Ralke before you reach the boat, and she reappears in the later 'Escape Plan' side quest.

However, if you leave Ilora locked in the cell then she will escape anyway and turn up during the Steadman Ralke boss fight, becoming an additional enemy and shooting you with her pistol. You'll need to take her down as well, though you can loot her body afterwards to get her Common Pistol, which is a one-handed ranged weapon – these aren't rare and you can easily pick one up elsewhere. You can still find the boat without her, and naturally this approach means Ilora won't be seen again in any later quests.

So to summarize the outcomes of this choice:

Free Ilora: Ilora assists you during the Steadman Ralke boss fight Ilora appears again later in the 'Escape Plan' side quest

Leave Ilora: Ilora escapes and attacks you during the Steadman Ralke boss fight Ilora drops a Common Pistol weapon when defeated



How to free Ilora in Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To free Ilora in Avowed, you need to climb up the wooden crates found in the corner of Fort Northreach Jail, so you can get up into the rafters. Once there, go through the hole in the wall then turn right to find a breakable floor by the body of an Aedyran Soldier. Smash that to drop down into a room that was previous inaccessible behind a barred door.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Inside this room you'll find the Fort Northreach Jail Key hanging from a shelf, so grab that then unbar the door next to it so you can return to the main area. You can then approach the cell and interact with the door to unlock it if you want to free Ilora in Avowed. Personally I would recommend you do this as it means there's one less person to fight, but ultimately that decision is yours.

