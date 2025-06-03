How to complete the Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance quest

The Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess quest sees you delving into the past of the mysterious priestess of the Roundtable Hold, collecting materials and letters in Limveld. It's not the most complicated or challenging of Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign but has a few sticking points along the way.

The first major challenge is collecting armament maintenance materials for the Wylder, then later on you need to find a letter somewhere out in Limveld, speaking to the Wylder, Raider, and Revenant between all that. Finally, you've then got to venture down to the Hold's crypt, which isn't clearly marked on the map. So, having finished this personal quest myself, I've laid out all the steps below to complete the Duchess Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance walkthrough

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Duchess Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign consists of four major parts that unlock at Chapters 3, 5, 6, and 8 in the Duchess' journal.

Obviously you already know how to unlock Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign, so now you need to play any Expeditions as her to unlock memory fragments that reveal more chapters in her journal until you can begin the Remembrance quest. Then, here's what you need to do to complete each chapter of the quest:

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance Chapter 3

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

For the beginning of the Duchess' Remembrance, you need to first help a concerned Raider:

Speak to the Raider in the main Expedition room of the Roundtable Hold. Speak to the Wylder in the small room adjacent to the journal room. Go back to the Raider and talk to him again. Start any Expedition and follow the red marker towards the southwest corner of the map to find armament maintenance materials. Rather than heading straight to the marker, you should definitely level up a few times first – I recommend being at least level 5.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Kill the Guardians of the Dew at the red map marker. This is essentially a minor boss fight against three Erdtree Guardians – nothing too challenging. Collect the glowing Golden Dew plant – this is the armament maintenance material you need.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Finish your Expedition, whether that's by dying to a boss or slaying the Nightlord at the end, to get back to the Roundtable Hold. Speak to the Wylder in the same place as before to give him the Golden Dew. He'll give you some Faded Iron Coins in return. Go back to the Raider and exhaust his dialogue. Find the Revenant in the Garden area and exhaust her dialogue. Find the Iron Menial in the library/Visual Codex room, speak to him about the Wylder's condition, then conclude the Remembrance.

For completing this chapter, you'll get the Golden Dew relic as a reward.

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance Chapter 5

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Now the Iron Menial is worried the Wylder has gone missing, so it's up to you to find him:

Check the pile of rocks next to the Roundtable where Wylder often perches and examine the glowing item. Follow the white powder footsteps into the dining hall and examine the glowing item on top of the chest of drawers with various cooking utensils on top. You'll then see a message that says, "A rich aroma drifts from elsewhere". Head into the garden area and you'll see another message that says: "A rich aroma drifts from somewhere nearby". This adds a marker to your map pointing you to an outside corner of the Roundtable Hold. Go to the marker on your map and examine the plate of bread on the floor next to the Wylder.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Eat the bread and then exhaust Wylder's dialogue. You'll be given Pita Bread as a key item at the end. Speak to the Iron Menial in the dressing room about the pita bread (if you've unlocked the dresser, this is where you can change Elden Ring Nightreign skins for each Nightfarer), then conclude the Remembrance.

After concluding this chapter, you'll unlock Duchess' Chalice, a new vessel for relics.

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance Chapter 6

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

After a revelation, the Duchess has doubts about the quest at hand. This is what you need to do to complete this Remembrance chapter:

Read the note on the roundtable. Speak to the Raider in the dining hall. Choose the "maybe we shouldn't defeat the Nightlord" conversation option and exhaust all dialogue. While not essential, it's also good to choose the "About Weathervane" option when chatting to the Raider. Start any Expedition and head to the red marker towards the northeast corner of the map.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Kill the three Fallen Mercenaries that appear when you approach the gravestone at this map marker. If you're at least level 5, this shouldn't be too difficult. Once the mercenaries are dead, collect the glowing item from the gravestone, Weathervane's Words.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Finish your Expedition and get back to the Roundtable Hold. Speak to the Raider in the same place as before and choose the "Share Weathervane's message" option then finish the conversation. Head to the shore area and speak to Revenant. Choosing the "Ready armament" option triggers a boss fight with her, exactly like the one required to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nighreign, this time on the Hold's shore. If you die, you can start the fight again as though your death never happened. Defeat Revenant, then exhaust all dialogue when she yields. She'll give you the Crown Medal relic, then you can conclude the Remembrance.

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance Chapter 8

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Duchess renews her resolve. Here's what you need to do to complete the final Remembrance for the Duchess' Remembrance:

Approach the Roundtable and bless the iron coin. You'll receive the Blessed Iron Coin item afterwards. Go down the stairs below the Small Jar Bazaar to reach the crypt.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Speak to the Iron Menial in the crypt and give him the blessed iron coin. Speak to the Wylder in the dressing room and choose the "Let us defeat the Nightlord" option. Go back to the crypt and talk to the Iron Menial again, then you can conclude the Remembrance.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

With that, you've completed the Duchess Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, unlocking the ninth and final chapter of her journal, the Blessed Iron Coin relic, and the Remembrance skin.

Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance lore

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

I've kept exact plot details out of the above Remembrance walkthrough on purpose, but if you're still confused as to what transpired in the Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess Remembrance, here's a summary of the main plot points and revelations:

The Revenant tells the Duchess that the Wylder is dying and that she must decide whether he should continue fighting or be benched. The Iron Menial says that Wylder can still fight and will surely die anyway when the Nightlord is slain.

and that she must decide whether he should continue fighting or be benched. The Iron Menial says that Wylder can still fight and will surely die anyway when the Nightlord is slain. The Duchess and the Wylder are siblings . Upon learning this, she starts to have second thoughts about killing the Nightlord as it means she'll lose him.

. Upon learning this, she starts to have second thoughts about killing the Nightlord as it means she'll lose him. The Raider had an apprentice under his wing called Weathervane who vanished after they had a falling out. It turns out Weathervane died a warrior, fighting mercenaries.

who vanished after they had a falling out. It turns out Weathervane died a warrior, fighting mercenaries. The Revenant thinks the Duchess is a coward because of her reluctance to finish the fight and challenges her to a duel. In defeat, Revenant reminds Duchess that her immense power also comes with the burden of duty – as the Rountable Hold's custodian, she must see her quest through to the end. Revenant also thinks that the Duchess hates her because of the savage beating she received.

In defeat, Revenant reminds Duchess that her immense power also comes with the burden of duty – as the Rountable Hold's custodian, she must see her quest through to the end. Revenant also thinks that the Duchess hates her because of the savage beating she received. When the Nightlord is defeated, the Roundtable Hold will disappear from the outside world along with the Duchess as its custodian. Everyone else will be sent back to where they came from.

as its custodian. Everyone else will be sent back to where they came from. The Duchess insists that the Iron Menial goes with Wylder when this is all over to protect him rather than staying with her until the very end.

when this is all over to protect him rather than staying with her until the very end. The Duchess pickpockets something from the Wylder's armor which she fashions into a barrette hair clip, which explains the different hairstyle seen on her Remembrance skin.

As is normal for Elden Ring, it's quite a tragic story for the Duchess, but at least you got some useful rewards out of it.

Completing runs is vital to unlocking more chapters of this remembrance quest, so make sure you're clued up how to beat the Elden Ring Nightreign Gaping Jaw boss and the Elden Ring Nightreign Sentient Pest!



