All Elden Ring Nightreign bosses so far

There are plenty of Elden Ring Nightreign bosses to face as you plunder Limveld and prepare for the big boss battle at the end of your run. Since Nightreign is an Elden Ring spinoff, you can expect plenty of its most recognizable foes to make an appearance, but you'll even find some FromSoft deep cuts from Dark Souls in Limveld, culminating in a fight against the Night Lord. Here are all the bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign we've seen so far.

Every boss in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Before starting a run, you first need to choose which of the Elden Ring Nightreign characters you'll play as and which boss you'll face on day three of your run – a run constitutes three in-game days with a big boss battle at the end of each one. Since you only choose the final boss you face, the day one and two bosses are randomized, so you're far from certain of what's ahead.

Additionally, as in Elden Ring, Nightreign features plenty of world bosses and evergaols you can just happen across, giving you a chance to get loot and help you level up - there should be plenty to face in the Elden Ring Nightreign beta.

Here are all the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses we faced in our Nightreign preview session:

Centipede Demon from Dark Souls: Appearing as boss at the end of day one, the Centipede Demon has some ludicrous new moves while still being quite similar to its Dark Souls 1 appearance. It's fireball attack is bigger and it can split off centipede heads that squirm around and try to bite you.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster from Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree: Also appearing as a day one boss, the Demi-Human foes will be familiar if you've played Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Draconic Tree Sentinel from Elden Ring: This horseman appeared as a day two boss, flanked by two weaker horseback sentinels.

Morgott from Elden Ring: Invaded as a world boss on day two but can appear as a day two boss instead if he doesn't invade, so there's a high chance you'll face Morgott on your runs.

Tricephalos: A new three-headed wolf Cerberus boss we faced on day 3. It wields a gigantic flaming sword, it can split its heads into three separate wolves, and each one can turn into a fireball.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Golden Hippopotamus from Shadow of the Erdtree: Appeared as a world boss.

Golden Hippopotamus from Shadow of the Erdtree: Appeared as a world boss.

Wormface from Elden Ring: Appeared as a world boss.

Flaming Chariots from Elden Ring: Appeared as a world boss.

Fire Monk from Elden Ring: Appeared as a world boss.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Outside of our preview, it's hard to tell what is and isn't a true boss just from trailers, b-roll, and images, but we've also seen glimpses of a giant spider boss akin to the Duke's Dear Freja from Dark Souls 2, the Nameless King from Dark Souls 3, and two more beasties I don't recognize – a large wyvern-like creature with huge vertical jaws that can snap you up and a colossal centaur-like creature that appears to be missing an arm. It also looks like Elden Ring foes, such as the Leonine Misbegotten, Lion Guardians, and Omens can all appear as world or evergaol bosses too.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There are already DLC plans for Elden Ring Nightreign and those will almost certainly include more bosses from across FromSoftware's repertoire. We'll update this guide with the latest information when we have it.



