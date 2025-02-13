This weekend a great many of you will be flocking to Limveld for the Closed Network Test of FromSoftware's latest game, but one question remains: Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign solo? This is, after all, a co-op game at heart – designed to let three players join together to tackle a litany of bosses across a gradually shrinking map, gathering the resources and weapons necessary to tackle the almighty Night Lord. There is strength in numbers in Elden Ring Nightreign , but I know that some of you like a challenge.

The good news is that you can play Elden Ring Nightreign solo, should you want to face the Night's Tide without any support. Given the way that the Elden Ring Nightreign classes have been structured, FromSoftware does advise that you bring a couple of friends along for the ride – a balanced squad with a tank, DPS, and support roles will ensure you stand a fighting chance against the toughest Elden Ring Nightreign bosses . There are, however, some restrictions you should be aware of before diving into the Elden Ring Nightreign beta this weekend.

Elden Ring Nightreign party sizes

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

The designated Elden Ring Nightreign party size is three players. FromSoftware has built its upcoming 2025 game to allow three friends to join up and knock through encounters in multiplayer co-op, a roguelike structure meaning that death can be the end of any given run that you're on. You should be aware that there is no Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay support, so you'll only be able to play within your console's ecosystem – PS4 players can pair with PS5 players, for example, but you won't be able to play with PC or Xbox owners.

While you can choose to play Elden Ring Nightreign solo, the game won't scale the difficulty of its encounters to match – hell awaits, basically. The one curiosity here is that there is no support for Elden Ring Nightreign duos; two players won't be able to jump into an instance, so you'll need to rope in a third to get a game going. It's an admittedly strange decision, but perhaps we will all get a better sense of why this is the case after playing during one of the Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test time slots.