Elden Ring: Nightreign release live coverage - everything we've discovered in the run-up to launch

The Elden Ring: Nightreign release is almost upon us. FromSoftware's new release is a peculiar roguelike twist on the traditional Elden Ring format, but that's part of what makes the Elden Ring: Nightreign release such an exciting one - it's the first time we'll get to see how a multiplayer-first spin on the classic soulslike formula will play out.
Click here for the exact Elden Ring: Nightreign release times in your region for both console and PC.
We'll be running this live blog through the Elden Ring: Nightreign release later today and beyond, bringing the latest new through the launch weekend as more and more players get stuck in.
What time is the Elden Ring: Nightreign release?
You'll be able to dive in at the following times:
PC:
- 15:00 PDT on May 29
- 18:00 EDT on May 29
- 23:00 BST on May 29
Console (PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S):
- 21:00 PDT on May 29
- Midnight local EDT on May 30
- Midnight local BST on May 30
And if connection issues do happen? Well, in that same aforementioned interview, director Junya Ishizaki also tells us that even in a "worst case" scenario, the devs "want players to be able to keep playing," and "don't want them to just get kicked out."
He explains: "We want them to be able to keep playing in their own world, for players to reconnect. We're also looking at matchmaking, not just using a password system like in our previous titles, but looking at ways that players can pool and matchmake together in terms of progression and what they have available to them.
"These are things that are taken for granted in the multiplayer gaming sphere, and so we're trying to incorporate as many of these as possible and improve our multiplayer game."
Fingers crossed we won't be running into too many issues, then.
Anyway, as we get closer to Nightreign's launch, we also have to hope that the servers will be able to handle the flurry of players who'll inevitably descend on the game all at once. Thankfully, it sounds like the devs have been doing their best to make sure this won't be a problem, as we spoke to director Junya Ishizaki about how FromSoftware has prepared the way for the multiplayer-focused game.
"There are, of course, some areas to the infrastructure and the network systems that we are looking at again, in terms of Nightreign being a multiplayer-focused title," Ishizaki told us via interpreter.
"One area, in particular, is each session being roughly 40 minutes or so, 30 to 40-minute sessions, so making sure that the infrastructure is robust enough to support that, at the very least, is something that we're looking at. But also incorporating safety measures as well."
I do really think it's worth putting that score in perspective. Granted, this might be the lowest-scored FromSoftware game since 2018's little-known VR exclusive Deracine, but elsewhere it's been hit after hit.
Elden Ring scored 96. Shadow of the Erdtree wasn't far off. Armored Core 6 boasts a mid-80s score, with Sekiro a few points above. Elsewhere, the lowest score of a mainline Soulsborne release is 85 (even if there were some duds among the Dark Souls DLCs). Nightreign might have stumbled slightly, but it only really did so while chasing the legacies of gaming's equivalent of Olympic champions.
That review seems to have roughly been matched across the board - as of yesterday, the Elden Ring: Nightreign Metacritic score was sitting at a respectable 78. It's not the highest score that FromSoft has achieved over recent years by any stretch, but then this is a studio that's been on an almost generational run of form since Dark Souls in 2011, and even this rare outlier is still a result of substantial critical acclaim.
If you want to know the last time the studio hit on a score of 78 exactly, however, you'll be looking back a long way. It did so twice in quick succession in 2000 - once with Armored Core 2, and once with The Adventures of Cookie and Cream. If that latter doesn't sound much like a FromSoft game, it's because it isn't - in fact, it's a couch co-op platformer that appears to have been the studio's answer to Crash Bandicoot. They contain multitudes, you know?
I'm able to give something of an inside track on how Elden Ring: Nightreign is likely to feel, because press have had their hands on the game over the past couple of weeks. If you want to get a full run-down of exactly what we thought, you can check out our Elden Ring: Nightreign review, in which Will Sawyer scored the game 3.5 stars out of a possible five.
For a little more detail right here and now, here's how Will summed up:
"Despite gutting a lot of elements that are core to soulslike games and its questionable longevity, Elden Ring Nightreign is truly for the sickos. The gaps left by what has been cut out have been filled carefully with surprisingly competent roguelike components, making it feel both familiar and refreshingly new. After that initial hump, it proves to be a relentless sprint that can be both exhilarating and excruciating and, depending on your skill and ability to persevere, you may find it swings more so in one direction than the other. Nightreign is Elden Ring at arguably its most brutal but at least you can suffer with friends."
To give you a slightly better sense of what that actually looks like, you can check out the reveal trailer at the top of the blog, from Elden Ring: Nightreign's original announcement. However, if you want an even closer look, it's worth checking out FromSoft's official Nightreign launch trailer, which dropped yesterday to herald the upcoming release.
First things first: What exactly is Elden Ring: Nightreign? It might sound like a silly question this close to launch, but it's worth acknowledging that this is going to feel like a very different game, even for those of us who've played multiple FromSoftware games in the past. That's because Nightreign is a multiplayer-focused, roguelike twist on the traditional soulslike formula that the studio is best known for.
That does mean that you'll be dealing with extremely punishing combat, massive boss fights, and probably plenty of dodge-rolling. What it also means, however, is that you'll probably want to be playing with two friends - Nightreign is a three-player game, and while it can be played solo (if you're looking for a real punishment), it doesn't support two-player squads at the moment.
It's also permadeath - if your whole team is wiped at any point during its three-day cycle, you'll be starting from scratch, all the way from the beginning. And when I say 'the beginning', I meant it - you'll be right back to the character select screen, and any loot you gathered on your previous attempt will be lost.
That's where Nightreign's final twist comes from. At the start of each game, you'll be seeking out the best loot you can find, running through the map to develop a new build on the fly every time. That's a staple of the roguelike genre, but it's also got a touch of the battle royale to it, especially when you discover that the map shrinks over time, pushing you towards Nightreign's final showdown at the end of its third in-game day. It's only if you can beat that final boss that you'll be declared victorious, and you'll have to do it on your first try - remember, if you wipe, you're starting from scratch, and who knows how long it'll be before you reach that particular boss again?