Elden Ring: Nightreign release live coverage - everything we've discovered in the run-up to launch

And if connection issues do happen? Well, in that same aforementioned interview, director Junya Ishizaki also tells us that even in a "worst case" scenario, the devs "want players to be able to keep playing," and "don't want them to just get kicked out." He explains: "We want them to be able to keep playing in their own world, for players to reconnect. We're also looking at matchmaking, not just using a password system like in our previous titles, but looking at ways that players can pool and matchmake together in terms of progression and what they have available to them. "These are things that are taken for granted in the multiplayer gaming sphere, and so we're trying to incorporate as many of these as possible and improve our multiplayer game." Fingers crossed we won't be running into too many issues, then.

Anyway, as we get closer to Nightreign's launch, we also have to hope that the servers will be able to handle the flurry of players who'll inevitably descend on the game all at once. Thankfully, it sounds like the devs have been doing their best to make sure this won't be a problem, as we spoke to director Junya Ishizaki about how FromSoftware has prepared the way for the multiplayer-focused game. "There are, of course, some areas to the infrastructure and the network systems that we are looking at again, in terms of Nightreign being a multiplayer-focused title," Ishizaki told us via interpreter. "One area, in particular, is each session being roughly 40 minutes or so, 30 to 40-minute sessions, so making sure that the infrastructure is robust enough to support that, at the very least, is something that we're looking at. But also incorporating safety measures as well."

I do really think it's worth putting that score in perspective. Granted, this might be the lowest-scored FromSoftware game since 2018's little-known VR exclusive Deracine, but elsewhere it's been hit after hit. Elden Ring scored 96. Shadow of the Erdtree wasn't far off. Armored Core 6 boasts a mid-80s score, with Sekiro a few points above. Elsewhere, the lowest score of a mainline Soulsborne release is 85 (even if there were some duds among the Dark Souls DLCs). Nightreign might have stumbled slightly, but it only really did so while chasing the legacies of gaming's equivalent of Olympic champions.

That review seems to have roughly been matched across the board - as of yesterday, the Elden Ring: Nightreign Metacritic score was sitting at a respectable 78. It's not the highest score that FromSoft has achieved over recent years by any stretch, but then this is a studio that's been on an almost generational run of form since Dark Souls in 2011, and even this rare outlier is still a result of substantial critical acclaim. If you want to know the last time the studio hit on a score of 78 exactly, however, you'll be looking back a long way. It did so twice in quick succession in 2000 - once with Armored Core 2, and once with The Adventures of Cookie and Cream. If that latter doesn't sound much like a FromSoft game, it's because it isn't - in fact, it's a couch co-op platformer that appears to have been the studio's answer to Crash Bandicoot. They contain multitudes, you know? The Adventures of Cookie & Cream - Gameplay PS2 HD 720P - YouTube Watch On

I'm able to give something of an inside track on how Elden Ring: Nightreign is likely to feel, because press have had their hands on the game over the past couple of weeks. If you want to get a full run-down of exactly what we thought, you can check out our Elden Ring: Nightreign review, in which Will Sawyer scored the game 3.5 stars out of a possible five. For a little more detail right here and now, here's how Will summed up: "Despite gutting a lot of elements that are core to soulslike games and its questionable longevity, Elden Ring Nightreign is truly for the sickos. The gaps left by what has been cut out have been filled carefully with surprisingly competent roguelike components, making it feel both familiar and refreshingly new. After that initial hump, it proves to be a relentless sprint that can be both exhilarating and excruciating and, depending on your skill and ability to persevere, you may find it swings more so in one direction than the other. Nightreign is Elden Ring at arguably its most brutal but at least you can suffer with friends."

To give you a slightly better sense of what that actually looks like, you can check out the reveal trailer at the top of the blog, from Elden Ring: Nightreign's original announcement. However, if you want an even closer look, it's worth checking out FromSoft's official Nightreign launch trailer, which dropped yesterday to herald the upcoming release. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On