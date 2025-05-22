It looks like Elden Ring Nightreign's install size is less than 50% of the OG Elden Ring despite having a Smash Bros amount of FromSoftware bosses in it

Elden Ring Nightreign 's PS5 file size has been revealed, and it's under half the size of the original Elden Ring install file.

According to popular PlayStation news account PlayStation Game Size, Nightreign will be a relatively small 21GB on the PS5. Elden Ring, at launch, was 45GB, and it's now around 61GB after the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, making it around a third of the total size it is these days.

🚨 ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN- 𝐏𝐒𝟒 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 21.176 GB- 𝐏𝐒𝟓 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 21.156 GB- 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 : 738 MB - 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 1.01/1.001.000- 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅 ($39.99)Pre-Load : May 28Release : May 30 pic.twitter.com/9bWZzktXmYMay 22, 2025

Of course, there's always a day-one patch with games, so expect the size to creep up a little. Still, 21GB in an age where games like Horizon Forbidden West take up almost 100GB is amazing.

Elden Ring Nightreign is launching May 30, after a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2024 . It's a co-op, always online roguelite where you can go solo or in teams of three to fight through a series of FromSoftware bosses, trying to survive three deadly nights in ever-changing maps with shrinking play areas. It's an interesting bit of battle royale flair.

