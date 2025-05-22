It looks like Elden Ring Nightreign's install size is less than 50% of the OG Elden Ring despite having a Smash Bros amount of FromSoftware bosses in it
A lot of bosses, itty bitty living space
Elden Ring Nightreign's PS5 file size has been revealed, and it's under half the size of the original Elden Ring install file.
According to popular PlayStation news account PlayStation Game Size, Nightreign will be a relatively small 21GB on the PS5. Elden Ring, at launch, was 45GB, and it's now around 61GB after the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, making it around a third of the total size it is these days.
Of course, there's always a day-one patch with games, so expect the size to creep up a little. Still, 21GB in an age where games like Horizon Forbidden West take up almost 100GB is amazing.
But, if your console is already at its limit and you don't want to delete anything to make room for Nightreign, you should check out some of the best PS5 external hard drives on the market right now. You can get a 1TB HDD for as little as $60 / £50, and a whopping 28TB will cost $280 / £375. It's unclear why the US price is so much cheaper than the UK one.
Elden Ring Nightreign is launching May 30, after a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2024. It's a co-op, always online roguelite where you can go solo or in teams of three to fight through a series of FromSoftware bosses, trying to survive three deadly nights in ever-changing maps with shrinking play areas. It's an interesting bit of battle royale flair.
