Helldivers 2 retires gratuitous 154GB Steam build this month in favor of "slim" PC version after Arrowhead confirms players are still "having a great experience" on "smaller build"

Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead has now confirmed it's continuing its plan to dump its original, and gigantic, Steam build in favor of a more petite one. The change will go into effect on March 17, rolling out with the next patch.

Arrowhead community manager Mitchell "Miitchimus" Ayre writes in a March 5 Discord post, "After extensive testing of our 'slim' build" involving "weeks of your input and stress testing including a great influx of new and returning players in the 'Machinery of Oppression' major update, we are confident that players are having a great experience playing HELLDIVERS 2 on the smaller build."

He continues, "As a result we will be removing the 'large' build from Steam inline with our next patch – 17th March 2026.

"Thank you for your continued support."

Arrowhead initially floated the smaller PC build – which brought the game's excessive 154GB file size to a more practical 23GB – in 2025, but as a public technical beta. Helldivers 2 devs first fretted that "our worst case projections" would come true, and loading times could even be 10-times worse, as Arrowhead wrote in a December Steam blog.

But, in fact, Helldivers 2's smaller build created "minimal changes to load times – seconds at most," Arrowhead said, so the studio vowed to make the game's slim build the default if the public tests confirmed it was worth it.

Months later, they have. Your hard drive thanks you, on behalf of Super Earth.

