In the nick of time, Helldivers 2 rolls out a "slim version" shrinking file sizes by a whopping 85% on PC: "It's a low-risk way to save ~131GB of space on your drive"

Helldivers 2
Sweet liberty, the Helldivers 2 PC file size is finally getting a substantial reduction after months of bloating and taking up chunks of people's hard drives. In a new update, Arrowhead Game Studios has shaved around 85% of the overall memory requirement down, creating a "slim version."

The numbers are as follows: the files for Helldivers 2 used to amount to around 154GB, but now they stand at a grand total of around 23GB. That's a massive difference, and one that's been long overdue in the eyes of players who've had to dedicate an increasingly large partition of their space to the multiplayer shooter.