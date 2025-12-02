In the nick of time, Helldivers 2 rolls out a "slim version" shrinking file sizes by a whopping 85% on PC: "It's a low-risk way to save ~131GB of space on your drive"

Sweet liberty, the Helldivers 2 PC file size is finally getting a substantial reduction after months of bloating and taking up chunks of people's hard drives. In a new update, Arrowhead Game Studios has shaved around 85% of the overall memory requirement down, creating a "slim version."

The numbers are as follows: the files for Helldivers 2 used to amount to around 154GB, but now they stand at a grand total of around 23GB. That's a massive difference, and one that's been long overdue in the eyes of players who've had to dedicate an increasingly large partition of their space to the multiplayer shooter.

This also means load times are becoming reduced, something the devs actually feared would get worse instead of better. "I am pleased to say that our worst case projections did not come to pass. These loading time projections were based on industry data - comparing the loading times between SSD and HDD users where data duplication was and was not used," the tech blog states.