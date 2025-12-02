Helldivers 2 patch brings balance changes and bug fixes, but fans are devastated that "Factory Striders will no longer be launched to sky erratically" now: "Worst change ever"

A new Helldivers 2 patch is here, rolling out a number of balance changes as well as bug fixes, and I'm sure those newly detected "strange signals" are nothing for Super Earth's finest to be concerned about. …Right?

Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust version 5.0.0 rolled out today, with the patch notes confirming buffs for a number of weapons, including the P-2 Peacemaker, SMG-37 Defender, and M6C/SOCOM Pistol. In addition, the Stalker enemy has been nerfed, as Arrowhead has decreased the force strength (which it explains as "the value that decides if a player or enemy should stagger or ragdoll") of the Terminid "when a tongue attack hits the player." War Striders and Bile Spewers have seen their force strength reduced when hit with grenade or artillery explosions, respectively.

Elsewhere, a number of crashes have also been ironed out along with plenty of bugs, sadly including a rather funny one: "Factory Striders will no longer be launched to sky erratically when dying." This fix is already causing upset on Reddit, with one player calling it the "worst change ever," while