After months of anticipation, Helldivers 2 fan film gets suddenly removed from YouTube, but it wasn't Sony even though an official movie is in the works: "I am chatting with YouTube right now"

While we wait for Hollywood's Helldivers 2 movie to be made, a fan film called For Liberty! is here to fill the gap. Or it would be, if not for a YouTube takedown that unceremoniously removed the video from the platform without notice.

After almost a year of anticipation, For Liberty! arrived recently to helped deliver democracy across the known universe. Sadly, the powers that be had other things in mind, with the short production getting taken off YouTube soon after becoming publicly available.

In the immediate aftermath, there were suspicions Sony or Arrowhead Game Studios were involved in some way, especially as the Helldivers movie is moving along, with Fast and Furious director Justin Lin attached to helm. But production company Plot Coalition has been clear that the reason is more arbitrary than that.