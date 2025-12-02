Citizens of Super Earth, rejoice: Helldivers movie moves forward with Fast and Furious director

News
By published

Let's hope it's not a box office (hell)bomb

Helldivers 2
(Image credit: Sony)

It's been almost a year since a Helldivers movie was announced, so you could have been forgiven for thinking the adaptation of Arrowhead's bug-squishing shooter sequel may have joined several upcoming video game movie projects in development hell.

Not so. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Helldivers movie is officially moving forward with Fast and Furious director Justin Lin at the wheel.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.