Sony has just announced a Helldivers 2 film adaptation following the game's record-breaking release, but fans are saying the same thing

Helldivers 2 is heading to the big screen, and we can only imagine the jaw-dropping action that can come out of a film adaptation of Arrowhead's award-winning video game sequel.

Sony announced the production of the movie is in the works during their CES 2025 press conference, explaining that it's a collaboration between Sony Productions and Sony Pictures. Details about the cast and the plot, however, are yet to be revealed.

Helldivers 2 follows a group of soldiers in the future who fight to defend democracy against a fascist regime formed by alien robots called Automatons and bugs called Terminids. The third-person shooter allows players to join the titular Helldivers to turn the tide of an intergalactic war by completing major missions.

The game is clearly inspired by cult classic sci-fi film Starship Troopers, so some fans online are pointing out the obvious — an adaptation of Helldivers 2 would be almost like a remake of Paul Verhoeven's film.

They already made this movie and it was called Starship Troopers https://t.co/tm4IPSRlQnJanuary 7, 2025

Did they just forget about Starship Troopers? The game is literally kinda a parody of the that movie already….January 7, 2025

Helldivers movie just sounds like it's gonna be Starship Troopers all over again. Very uninspired.January 7, 2025

Released in February 2024, Helldivers 2 was an instant success, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time with a staggering 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks.

With the release of new and exciting additions like the Illuminate update, our obsession with Helldivers 2 is far from being over. Not all these updates are for everyone, though. "This content is for the more hardcore players," production director Alex Bolle told GamesRadar+ in an interview, following the crushing new Omens of Tyranny update.

The game won multiple awards last year, including the Golden Joystick Awards' Critics' Choice Award for 2024. The prize was decided by veteran journalists from GamesRadar+, PCGamer, Edge, Retro Gamer, The Future Games Show, and Future's trusted network of freelance writers.

Helldivers 2 is not the only video game adaptation coming up in the next few years. Sony also announced a film adaptation of Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn, and an anime adaptation of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.

