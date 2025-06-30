First trailer for Project Hail Mary sees Ryan Gosling embark on a dangerous journey into space in new sci-fi movie from Spider-Verse creators and The Martian screenwriter

The first trailer for Project Hail Mary, based on the best-selling book of the same name, has finally arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up in a spaceship lightyears away from earth and has no idea who or where he is – until he remembers the crucial mission he was tasked with. Ryland, a middle school teacher who just so happens to have a doctorate in molecular biology, slowly realizes that he is the sole survivor of a crew sent into the solar system to figure out why the sun is dying.

Back on Earth, scientist Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) tells him that the entire universe is counting on him, and that if he doesn't go on the mission, he "will die, with the rest of us." Oh, and he meets an alien that seems super friendly.

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube

The film serves as an adaptation of the Andy Weir novel of the same name. And if that name sounds familiar, it's because he also wrote the 2011 novel The Martian. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller direct from a screenplay adapted by Drew Goddard, who also adapted the screenplay for the 2015 Academy Award-nominated sci-fi pic The Martian. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights for Project Hail Mary for $3 million back in 2021. Lionel Boyce and Ken Leung also star.

Project Hail Mary is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025, or, check out our list of movie release dates.