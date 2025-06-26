Emma Stone stars in frenetic first trailer for Poor Things director's remake of cult South Korean sci-fi comedy

BUGONIA | Official Teaser Trailer (Universal Pictures) - HD - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Bugonia has arrived, and it's one wild ride.

In the video, which you can watch above, Jesse Plemons narrates the opening, intercut with footage of him working and what looks to be a successful business woman played by Emma Stone: "It all starts with something magnificent. A flower, then, a honey bee. The workers gather pollen for the queen. But the bees, they're dying. And that's the way they planned it, to make us the same as the bees. But it is not in control anymore. We are."

So far, so (reasonably) normal – but then, we find out that Plemons's character and his accomplice, who have successfully kidnapped Stone's business woman, believe her to be an alien. In the final moments of the trailer, we descend into frenetic barrage of footage, so it looks like things might be bound to spiral out of control.

The movie is directed by Poor Things helmer Yorgos Lanthimos, and it's a remake of the South Korean cult classic Save the Green Planet! directed by Jang Joon-hwan.

Of course, Lanthimos is a pretty eclectic filmmaker – just look at the mystifying Kinds of Kindness – so we can expect this movie to go to some pretty wild places. The official logline reads: "The film stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons and follows two conspiracy obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth."

The rest of the cast includes Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

Bugonia lands this October 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of this year's most exciting upcoming movies, or our roundup of the biggest movie release dates.