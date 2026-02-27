The Bride's Christian Bale thought he read the "wrong script" because of how risky it was: "This must be a low-budget indie"

The new Bride of Frankenstein lands in theaters next week

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in The Bride
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christian Bale has asked for more "desperately original, fiery films" like The Bride! during the London premiere of the film this week, revealing his surprising first reaction to reading the script by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

"I thought I had the wrong script," the actor told Deadline on the red carpet. "I thought, what I read, I said, 'This must be a low-budget indie, because it's way too risky for anyone to put any serious money into, but I want to do this movie, I want to do this low-budget indie that Maggie has written.' And then they said to me, 'No, no, no, they're taking a big swing.'"

Set in '30s Chicago, The Bride! follows scientist Dr. Euphronious as he brings a murdered young woman back to life to be a companion for Frankenstein's monster. The supporting cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Penélope Cruz.

Mireia Mullor
