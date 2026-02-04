Christian Bale reveals he would "scream like crazy" in the makeup chair for The Bride!, but horror fans think he's overreacting: "He couldn't like, put on some YouTube or something?"
Christian Bale struggled with the six hours required to turn him into Frankenstein's monster for The Bride!
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Playing Frankenstein's monster in new horror movie The Bride! took its toll on Christian Bale – but not in the way that you might think.
The actor didn't struggle with playing a psychologically tortured creature at war with his maker. No, it was the six hours in the makeup chair every day that pushed him over the edge.
"I would scream like crazy, every day," Bale told Entertainment Weekly. "Just to [release the] despair, all of that restraint that you have to display when you're sitting still for that long... I didn't want to do it driving into work because I thought I might cause a crash. And I didn't want to do it by myself because I thought everyone would just think I'm going nuts."
He added, "Oh man, I'm telling you, the whole crew got involved by the end, because people would hear us screaming. We would open the doors, and gradually, a bit like the Bride's revolution, a few people were going, 'Can we do it too?' And then by the end, there were like 30 people who would hear us and run to the makeup trailer to be a part of it and scream as well."
Horror fans think he might be overreacting a little, though. "He couldn't like, put on some YouTube or something? Seems a bit much," wrote one Reddit user.
"Fuck. I cant imagine how terrible it must be to get paid millions of dollars to sit in a chair for six hours," said someone else.
Others understand his plight, however. "Everyone in the comments sounds miserable to be around," another user wrote. "Bale never said it wasn't worth it, Jim Carrey had to get a CIA agent trained in torture resistance to make it through the Grinch. I think they are all underestimating what it is like to keep your body and face extremely still for six straight hours starting at 4am day after day."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Set in '30s Chicago, Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on The Bride of Frankenstein stars Jessie Buckley as Bale's character's Beau, alongside a supporting cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Penélope Cruz.
The Bride! arrives in theaters on March 6. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.