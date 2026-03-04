Christian Bale says it's a "bold choice" to remake American Psycho: "Whoever wants to give it a shot, give it a pop!"

Christian Bale has nothing but kind words for Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho, and thinks it's a pretty brave move to even remake it in the first place.

"Whoever wants to give it a shot, give a pop," Bale told The Hollywood Reporter, when asked who he'd want to see play Patrick Bateman next. "I loved making it with Mary Harron so many years back. So many fantastic memories of it all. Bold choice of anyone to [...] I don't know if they're doing a remake... I don't know anything about it, but all the best to 'em. I like brave people."

The remake was officially announced in 2024, with Dune and Elvis star Austin Butler set to play Patrick Bateman. It seems plans have changed, however, as a 2025 report told us that The White Lotus and Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger was eyeing the role. Author Bret Easton Ellis took to his podcast last month to share that "a couple of high-profile actors" have turned down the role because they "don't want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale." We don't blame them.

It's a bold choice indeed to attempt to remake or simply make a new adaptation of Ellis's 1991 novel, especially given that it's a satirical black comedy that's dripping with unapologetic gore that gets handed over to the reader without any warning whatsoever (whereas Harron's adaptation follows more of a standard horror movie formula).

It's also going to be hard for fans of the original to imagine anyone else other than Bale as Patrick Bateman, as his performance is iconic to the point where the word itself doesn't even do it justice... However, in Guadagnino we trust.

