Christian Bale says it's a "bold choice" to remake American Psycho: "Whoever wants to give it a shot, give it a pop!"

Luca Guadagnino's remake still hasn't found its Patrick Bateman

Christian Bale has nothing but kind words for Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho, and thinks it's a pretty brave move to even remake it in the first place.

"Whoever wants to give it a shot, give a pop," Bale told The Hollywood Reporter, when asked who he'd want to see play Patrick Bateman next. "I loved making it with Mary Harron so many years back. So many fantastic memories of it all. Bold choice of anyone to [...] I don't know if they're doing a remake... I don't know anything about it, but all the best to 'em. I like brave people."

