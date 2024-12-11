Elvis and Dune 2 star Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in Challengers director Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho remake

Austin Butler is set to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino's remake of American Psycho.

Variety reports that the film, penned by Scott Z. Burns, is not a remake, but rather a new adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis's 1991 novel (but that's also what they said about The Crow). Butler is set to play arguably one of the most iconic characters in the horror genre, first portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2000 film. The book is more of a satirical black comedy (and is, in my opinion, much more violent and disturbing), while the feature-length adaptation is more of a horror-thriller than sees white-collar yuppie Patrick Bateman slowly lose his sanity before going on a murder spree of epic and misogynistic proportions.

It was rumored earlier this year that Jacob Elordi was being eyed to play Bateman, which is funny considering that both Butler and Elordi played two different versions of Elvis in two very different biopics - Baz Luhrmann's Elvis and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Lionsgate first announced an American Psycho remake some 13 years ago, with music video director Noble Jones set to pen the script. American Psycho 2, starring Mila Kunis, was released in 2005 - though the unofficial sequel, directed by Dawson's Creek and Laguna Beach helmer Morgan J. Freeman, was later denounced by both Kunis and Ellis.

Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho does not yet have a release date.