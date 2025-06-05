The most memeable horror movie is finally getting a sequel, and fans are over the moon: "This might be the best day of Ma life"

Six years on from the original movie, Octavia Spencer's Ma is making a surprise big-screen comeback – and well, you had better not make her drink alone this time around.

On June 4, Blumhouse Productions confirmed that a sequel to 2019's Ma was officially in the works on social media, while Spencer took to TikTok to share the news. Check out the appropriately meme-heavy tweet below...

MA fans, lovers, and apologists, this one's for you.@octaviaspencer returns in MA 2.Don't make her drink alone this time around pic.twitter.com/VkbrDKCFbJJune 4, 2025

Directed by Tate Taylor, Ma follows Spencer's Sue Ann, a lonely middle-aged woman who encourages a bunch of neighborhood teens over to use her house as a safe place to party. At first, the youngsters think they've got themselves a pretty sweet deal: Sue Ann's got a cool basement and she's game to buy them alcohol. But when Sue Ann, who goes by 'Ma', starts implementing suspicious rules and obsessing over whether her new "pals" will be coming over next, the set-up turns into a nightmare.

Thanks to Spencer's performance and its unhinged, murderous protagonist, Ma went on to become one of the most online joke-friendly horror movies in history, so it stands to reason that Gen Z couldn't hide their excitement about getting a new chapter.

"This might be the best day of ma life," one fan joked on Twitter, as another said: "WE WON SO BAD FR".

"Please give us FULL CAMP," a third begged, while a fourth tweeted: "People are texting me like I just got engaged."

Others were curious as to how Ma will return exactly, given how the first film ended. The final scene saw Ma resign herself to the fact that her true nature had been revealed and elected to stay inside her house while a fire set off by her daughter, in her attempt to save her peers, ravaged through it. This is Hollywood, though, of course, and if you didn't see a dead body, anything's on the table.

