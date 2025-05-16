Longlegs star Maika Monroe replaces Margaret Qualley as the villain in gothic horror movie Victorian Psycho

Actor Maika Monroe has joined the cast of psychological horror film Victorian Psycho in the role of the titular "killer governess," (via THR). Monroe is probably best known for her role as Agent Lee Harker in Longlegs, a detective with a strange psychic connection to Nicolas Cage's transformative serial killer.

Victorian Psycho is set to be directed by Zachary Wigon, most recently of 2022's Sanctuary, and has also attached JoJo Rabbit actor Thomasin McKenzie. The script is written by Virginia Feito, who also wrote the best-selling book that provides the film's source material.

The role of the governess, named Winifred Notty, originally had The Substance star Margaret Qualley on board , with Monroe now taking her place following her exit from the film.

Set in 1858, the story of Victorian Psycho centers on Monroe's Winifred Notty as she serves as governess of a stately but remote gothic manor. As other members of the staff begin to disappear, Notty's secret dark side comes out.

"Maika's intense screen presence has resonated with me over and over again throughout her history of complex performances," said director Zachary Wigon in a statement. "I'm absolutely thrilled for her to bring her unique style of psychological portraiture to the fascinatingly bizarre Winifred Notty."

Monroe will round out a trio of horror movies with the lead role in a remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, another movie about an evil caretaker, a murderous nanny, played by Rebecca De Mornay in the original film.

Victorian Psycho does not yet have a release date.