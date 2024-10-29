The Substance star Margaret Qualley to play a 'Victorian Psycho' in new horror-thriller from Longlegs producer

Margaret Qualley is set to star in Victorian Psycho, a new horror-thriller from Sanctuary and The Heart Machine director Zachary Wigon.

Per Deadline, the film is set in 1858 and follows a young, eccentric governess named Winifred Notty (Qualley) "who arrives at the remote gothic manor known as Ensor House. Winifred’s responsibilities include teaching the children table manners and educating them about their family’s history, all whilst hiding her psychopathic tendencies. As Winifred assimilates into life at Ensor House, staff members begin to inexplicably disappear, and the owners of the estate begin to wonder if there is something amiss about their new governess."

The pic is written by Virginia Feito, who adapted the screenplay from her upcoming novel of the same name. Dan Kagan (Longlegs) is set to produce. Cameras are set to roll in March 2025.

Qualley and Wigon previously worked together on Sanctuary, Wigon's 2022 indie erotic psychological thriller that starred Qualley and Christopher Abbott as lovers.

The actor, who recently starred in Coralie Fargeat's hit body-horror The Substance, is high-in-demand and has a plethora of forthcoming projects including Ethan Cohen's Honey Don't, the Glen Powell-led black comedy thriller Huntington, Richard Linklater's Blue Moon which also stars Ethan Hake and Andrew Scott, and the highly-anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.

Victorian Psycho does not yet have a release date. The Substance is currently available on VOD and will be available to stream exclusively on Mubi on October 31.