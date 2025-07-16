After just 23 days, KPop Demon Hunters is on track to become Netflix's biggest animated movie ever, replacing an Adam Sandler film

Netflix looks set to get a new biggest animated movie, with KPop Demon Hunters storming up the ranking less than a month after it premiered.

The movie follows K-pop stars Huntr/x, who also moonlight as demon hunters. For generations, Hunters have used their music to keep the world safe from demons, creating a barrier that keeps the baddies out. Now, Huntr/x is responsible for the safety of the world – but their rivals, a band named Saja Boys, are actually demons themselves. Uh oh.

According to What's On Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters, which has racked up 80.3 million views since its June 20 release (with the latest data update covering the week of July 7 to July 13, meaning the total is from 23 days streaming), is on track to beat Leo as Netflix's biggest animated movie. Leo stars Adam Sandler as a class pet tuatara.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is on course to become Netflix's most-watched animated movie in its history. It has now picked up 80.3M views in its first four weeks in the top 10 and is on track to surpass LEO next week. pic.twitter.com/iIiMJEy0KzJuly 15, 2025

As for how KPop Demon Hunters is stacking up against the rest of the streamer's catalogue, it hasn't yet broken into the all time top 10. But, it still has over 60 days left in its viewing period, so there's a chance it could crack the list eventually – though the gap is pretty wide, with the tenth most-watched English-language movie, We Can Be Heroes, at 137.3 million views.

It's not just Netflix where the Huntr/x girls are dominating, either. Their single "Golden" has hit number one on the Billboard Global 200, so it looks like the world is well and truly safe from demons for the time being.

"I just wanted to see something different from the Marvel female superheroes that were just sexy and cool and badass," co-director Maggie Kang has said of the film. "But I also wanted to see girls who had potbellies and burped and were crass and silly and fun, because that's really what I am. So I just wanted to create something that encompassed all of those elements."

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.