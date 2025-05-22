Netflix's new animated movie where K-pop stars fight boy band demons gets a wild trailer as the creator says she "wanted to see something different from the Marvel female superheroes"

Massive laser-blades, evil demonic sorcerers disguised as a boy band, Spider-Verse style visuals, an original K-pop soundtrack… When we say the first trailer for Netflix's new animated film is wild, we seriously mean it.

Aptly titled KPop Demon Hunters, the new animated film from Netflix and Sony Pictures tells the tale of Huntrix, a superstar girl group comprised of the ultra-talented and uber-adorable Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) who rock stadiums at the same time they're taking on demons disguised as a boy band called The Saja Boys who threaten to invade the entire world.

Here's the trailer:

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Like we said, it's legitimately wild, and it looks like a hell of a lot of fun too, with a healthy dose of humor mixed into the action. And of course, the added draw of an all-new song by members of K-pop group TWICE should entice fans even more.

That's exactly what the film's co-director Maggie Kang, who is joined by Chris Applehans of Wish Dragon fame, had in mind, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I just wanted to see something different from the Marvel female superheroes that were just sexy and cool and badass. But I also wanted to see girls who had potbellies and burped and were crass and silly and fun, because that's really what I am. So I just wanted to create something that encompassed all of those elements."

Here's Netflix's official description of the film:

"When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat - an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. From Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), comes a fiercely fun and action-packed kpop odyssey featuring brand-new, original songs. Also featuring a new, original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung of TWICE."

KPop Demon Hunters premieres on Netflix on June 20. While we wait, dig into the best movies to stream on Netflix right now.