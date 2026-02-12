KPop Demon Hunters Zoey actor reveals they originally auditioned for Rumi and Mira first

Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters may have the golden touch when it comes to casting its HUNTR/X leads – but it could have turned out very differently.

As revealed during an interview with Collider, both Rumi actor Arden Cho and Zoey actor Ji-young Yoo both auditioned for separate roles in the animated movie.

"I auditioned for Rumi first," Yoo said of her initial casting process, "Then they called me back about six months later for Mira, and then, about six months after that, for Zoey. I pushed my voice really low for Mira, and I’m not an alto, so I was just having trouble."

Curiously, Cho originally went for Celine, Rumi's foster mother. It was there that she was given some top-secret background information that helped her crack the character of Rumi.

"I can't share too much because of the NDA, but when I auditioned for Celine, I was given some information that I think was helpful to understand Rumi later. So many people experience love in a way that can actually be traumatizing," Cho recalled.

Semi-related: a recent KPop Demon Hunters art book features concept art that ties back to a scrapped line with Rumi asking why Celine killed her mother. Maybe, just maybe, that's a story for the B-side in a sequel.

In case you somehow missed the whirlwind success, KPop Demon Hunters is the most-watched Netflix movie of all time, as well as picking up nods during the 2026 Oscars nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Golden'. KPop Demon Hunters 2 has been announced, though the movie's stars are also pitching a prequel that could "be our Andor."

