KPop Demon Hunters Zoey actor reveals they originally auditioned for Rumi and Mira first

Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters may have the golden touch when it comes to casting its HUNTR/X leads – but it could have turned out very differently.

As revealed during an interview with Collider, both Rumi actor Arden Cho and Zoey actor Ji-young Yoo both auditioned for separate roles in the animated movie.

"I auditioned for Rumi first," Yoo said of her initial casting process, "Then they called me back about six months later for Mira, and then, about six months after that, for Zoey. I pushed my voice really low for Mira, and I’m not an alto, so I was just having trouble."

