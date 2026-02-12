KPop Demon Hunters Zoey actor reveals they originally auditioned for Rumi and Mira first
That's how it's done
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters may have the golden touch when it comes to casting its HUNTR/X leads – but it could have turned out very differently.
As revealed during an interview with Collider, both Rumi actor Arden Cho and Zoey actor Ji-young Yoo both auditioned for separate roles in the animated movie.
"I auditioned for Rumi first," Yoo said of her initial casting process, "Then they called me back about six months later for Mira, and then, about six months after that, for Zoey. I pushed my voice really low for Mira, and I’m not an alto, so I was just having trouble."
Curiously, Cho originally went for Celine, Rumi's foster mother. It was there that she was given some top-secret background information that helped her crack the character of Rumi.
"I can't share too much because of the NDA, but when I auditioned for Celine, I was given some information that I think was helpful to understand Rumi later. So many people experience love in a way that can actually be traumatizing," Cho recalled.
Semi-related: a recent KPop Demon Hunters art book features concept art that ties back to a scrapped line with Rumi asking why Celine killed her mother. Maybe, just maybe, that's a story for the B-side in a sequel.
In case you somehow missed the whirlwind success, KPop Demon Hunters is the most-watched Netflix movie of all time, as well as picking up nods during the 2026 Oscars nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Golden'. KPop Demon Hunters 2 has been announced, though the movie's stars are also pitching a prequel that could "be our Andor."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, dive into our picks for best shows on Netflix, then read why one of our writers thinks another KPop Demon Hunters song is the one to celebrate above Golden.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.