New Pixar movie Hoppers debuts to a record-breaking $88 million at the box office, the best opening weekend for an original animated movie since Coco

Pixar's Hoppers has had a huge box office debut, taking in $88 million worldwide during its first weekend in theaters.

This is the best opening weekend for a Pixar movie ever, as well as the best opening weekend for an original animated movie since Coco in 2017, beating 2024's The Wild Robot to the title (Zootopia 2 had a $556 million opening weekend, but is a sequel). Pixar's other original output in the last nine years has included Turning Red, Elio, and Elemental.

