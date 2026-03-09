New Pixar movie Hoppers debuts to a record-breaking $88 million at the box office, the best opening weekend for an original animated movie since Coco
Hoppers is a hit at the box office
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Pixar's Hoppers has had a huge box office debut, taking in $88 million worldwide during its first weekend in theaters.
This is the best opening weekend for a Pixar movie ever, as well as the best opening weekend for an original animated movie since Coco in 2017, beating 2024's The Wild Robot to the title (Zootopia 2 had a $556 million opening weekend, but is a sequel). Pixar's other original output in the last nine years has included Turning Red, Elio, and Elemental.
"I do think Pixar is still investing very hard in original film," the movie's director Daniel Chong told GamesRadar+. "They understand that you can't keep making sequels. Originals have to exist. So, I do feel like they're one of the few studios that are really going hard on making more originals, and I'm excited to see what the future for Pixar brings."
Hoppers has been a hit with critics, too, and debuted to Pixar's best Rotten Tomatoes score in nine years (although it's now slipped a little to a still-impressive 94%).
The movie follows the escapades of animal lover Mabel, who hijacks new technology to transfer her mind into a robotic beaver in order to communicate with her local wildlife and save their habitat from destruction. "Chaotic, unhinged, we wanted all those things," Chong told us.
Elsewhere at the box office, The Bride! hit theaters to a much more disappointing $7 million against a budget of $80 million. Starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, Maggie Gyllenhaal's latest turn in the director's chair is a retelling of the story of the Bride of Frankenstein.
Hoppers is out now in theaters. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies to add to your watchlist.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.