6 months after Lilo and Stitch, Disney has another billion-dollar hit on its hands after Zootopia 2 debuts to a record-breaking $556 million opening weekend

Zootopia 2 is breaking records across the box office

Nick and Judy in Zootopia 2
(Image credit: Disney)

After the live-action Lilo and Stitch remake made a major splash at the box office earlier this year, Zootopia 2 is set to become another billion-dollar hit for Disney.

The new sequel opened to $556 million over the Thanksgiving weekend after hitting the big screen on November 26, making it the highest global animated movie opening ever and the highest global opening of 2025. What's more, it's secured the fourth-highest opening weekend behind only Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

