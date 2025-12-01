6 months after Lilo and Stitch, Disney has another billion-dollar hit on its hands after Zootopia 2 debuts to a record-breaking $556 million opening weekend

After the live-action Lilo and Stitch remake made a major splash at the box office earlier this year, Zootopia 2 is set to become another billion-dollar hit for Disney.

The new sequel opened to $556 million over the Thanksgiving weekend after hitting the big screen on November 26, making it the highest global animated movie opening ever and the highest global opening of 2025. What's more, it's secured the fourth-highest opening weekend behind only Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As far as other fun stats go, Zootopia 2 has also secured the highest global opening for a sequel since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all don the red and blue Spidey suit in 2021. The film even had a bigger opening weekend than Ne Za 2, which currently holds the title for the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The first Zootopia movie opened to $75 million back in 2016, so this is a major jump (or should we say 'hop') up.

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin return as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, who are now officially partners in the Zootopia Police Department and forced to go on the run to investigate the mysterious snake, Gary De'Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. Andy Samberg, Quinta Brunson, and Danny Trejo also join the cast for round two.

Zootopia 2 is out now in theaters.