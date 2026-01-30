Hoppers is being called Pixar's funniest movie ever in glowing first reactions

"One of the best non-sequels Pixar has made in a minute"

Two Beavers during the trailer for the new Disney movie, Hoppers.
(Image credit: Disney)

Hoppers could be more Inside Out 2 and less Elio as critics praise the new Pixar movie's humor in glowing first reactions.

The Wrap's Drew Taylor wrote, "#Hoppers is Pixar's funniest movie ever. But that's not what makes it so special. It's a movie overflowing with ideas, gags and tons of heart, full of adorable character designs and a strong environmental message. It's unlike any Pixar movie but also fits in perfectly."

Hoppers is certainly one of Pixar's more unique premises – and that's saying something coming from those who have brought toys to life and turned monsters into scare experts.

