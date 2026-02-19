Buzz, Woody, Jesse and the gang are in trouble as big tech invades the toy room in Toy Story 5
Get ready to enter nostalgia overdrive with the latest trailer for Toy Story 5, which is all about high-tech gadgets making toys expendable.
With the toys bumping up against the very real threat of technology in a battle for children's attention, expect plenty of playtime, peril, and perhaps a tear or two. It is, after all, being described as a Jessie story. And that's always a good way to set an audience off.
The first Toy Story 5 trailer confused fans thanks to reuniting Woody and Buzz, despite Toy Story 4 being at pains to put some distance between the pair for good.
If you think Toy Story 5 is one entry (or two entries) too far though, Pixar director Andrew Stanton is here to tell you that the original trilogy is still intact.
"Nobody's being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don't want to," Stanton told Empire, with a forward-facing message for Toy Story 5: "But I've always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There's no promise that it stays in amber."
Pixar also has a string of other animated releases coming to cinemas. Animal-tastic comedy Hoppers is releasing on March 6, with Gatto arriving on March 5, 2027. Incredibles 3 and a sequel to Coco are also in the works, should you want to return to more familiar Pixar worlds.
For more, check out our picks for the best Pixar movies and upcoming movie release dates.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV.
