First Toy Story 5 trailer has Pixar fans very confused: "Disney is basically saying Toy Story 4 is skippable"

The first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5 has landed, and even though it doesn't show very much, it has left many fans confused.

The new clip, which you can watch below, opens with a package arriving for Bonnie, whilst her other toys, Rex, Slinky Dog, Forky, Mr and Mrs. Potato Head, and Jessie all watch on in fear. Bonnie opens the box to reveal a tablet called Lilypad, which will no doubt become the villain. Text appears on screen reading, "The age of toys is over?"

However, the most interesting part of the clip is right at the end, where Buzz Lightyear and Woody appear. Which begs the question, how did Woody get back to Bonnie and the other toys after Toy Story 4? Many fans have picked up on this, too, as one wrote on Twitter, "How did Woody get back here so fast?" Another added, "This concept would be SUCH a perfect way to continue the story if they hadn’t made Toy Story 4... It’s making it very difficult for me to get on board with this movie."

Toy Story 5 | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

Toy Story 4 saw Woody finally reunite with Bo Peep, who was donated to a new owner in Toy Story 2. Woody finds his lost love whilst on Bonnie's family road trip. At the end of the movie, Woody chooses to stay with Bo Peep at a carnival and become a 'lost toy' with her and her new friends. After an emotional goodbye, Buzz and the rest of the toys leave with Bonnie. So, how exactly has Woody found his way back?

Seeing as though the carnival was far enough that her family had to rent an RV to travel there, we cannot see how a little toy could make its way back to Bonnie's bedroom unscathed. The teaser also shows no sign of Bo Peep. This suggests that Toy Story 5 may just brush over Toy Story 4, which is confusing, as the teaser includes two characters, Forky and his new companion, who were introduced in the fourth film.

The logline is not much help either, which reads, "Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime." We'll just have to wait for more teasers to see the mystery unfold.

The movie welcomes back the original voice cast, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie, and adds Past Lives star Greta Lee as Lilypad, and Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else that's in store.