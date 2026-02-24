Toy Story 5 actor says to "bring tissues" when going to see the new animated sequel, and now we're scared

It sounds as though Toy Story 5 may be the most emotional installment yet, as the voice actor behind Bonnie's mom warns fans to prepare themselves.

Whilst announcing her return in the upcoming animated sequel, voice actor Lori Alan posted on Twitter, "See you June 19! And bring tissues. Love, Bonnie's Mom."

Immediately, we are wondering what in Toy Story 5 might make moviegoers cry. Throughout the franchise, the saddest moments have come from characters saying goodbye or leaving each other, such as when Andy gives his toys to Bonnie and exits the franchise, or in Toy Story 4, where Woody parts ways with the gang to stay behind at the carnival with Bo Peep.

Other emotional moments come from learning more about various toys' sad backgrounds, like Toy Story 3's Lotso's villain arc stemming from his owner replacing him, and Gabby Gabby's owner's flat-out rejection of her. However, the most heartbreaking segment has to be Jessie's abandonment by ex-owner Emily, which is reflected in the newest Toy Story 5 trailer, where we see Bonnie spinning Jessie around in the same manner that Emily did.

With all of this in mind, we wonder if one of the toys will exit the franchise, or possibly even be thrown away. Woody sure does have a few defects now with his bald head and all. Could he be one for the scrap heap? Bonnie's behaviour with Jessie might bring up some deep-rooted emotions in the cowgirl that may resurface again when Bonnie rejects the toys for her new tablet. After all, the sequel has been described as Jessie's story. We'd better get our tissues ready after all.

Following on from Toy Story 4, the new movie sees the cowboy somehow return to Bonnie's bedroom and reunite with Buzz and co. However, Toy Story 5 boasts a new villain, Bonnie's new gadget named Lilypad. Original voice cast members Tim Allen and Tom Hanks return, with Past Lives star Greta Lee joining the cast as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 hits theatres on June 19. For more, check out our picks for the best Pixar movies and upcoming movie release dates.