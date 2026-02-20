Pixar confirms which actors have taken over the voice of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 5 after original stars passed

Pixar has confirmed which actors are taking over the roles of fan-favorite Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 5 after original stars Don Rickles and Estelle Harris passed away.

In the description below the new Toy Story 5 trailer on YouTube, the studio included that Looney Tunes voice actor Jeff Bergman has taken over the role of Mr. Potato Head in the upcoming movie, and Batman animated series star Anna Vocino will voice Mrs. Potato Head.

Rickles voiced Mr. Potato Head since the very first movie in 1995. However, after the star passed in 2017, after the first three Toy Story movies, the studio used existing audio recordings to keep Rickles' voice in Toy Story 4. Harris joined the franchise in the 1999 sequel as Mr. Potato Head's wife. Harris appeared in Toy Story 4 but sadly died in 2022.

Bergman and Vocino feature alongside a long line of stars returning to the franchise, which started over 30 years ago, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie. Original voice actors for Bo Peep, Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Mr. Pricklepants, Trixie, Combat Carl, Forky, Dolly, and Duke Caboom are also returning.

However, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head aren't the only characters who have been recast, as the toys' new owner after Andy, Bonnie, will now be voiced by Scarlett Spears. In previous movies, Emily Hahn and Madeleine McGraw voiced the character.

Following on from the end of Toy Story 4, where Woody and Bo Peep said their goodbyes to the other toys at the carnival, Toy Story 5 sees the cowboy return to Bonnie's bedroom. However, it looks like the gang has a new villain to face. When Bonnie received a new gadget named Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), the toys realized that some tech really is bad.

Toy Story 5 hits theatres on June 19.