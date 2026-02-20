Pixar confirms which actors have taken over the voice of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 5 after original stars passed

Don Rickles and Estelle Harris passed in the last decade

Pixar has confirmed which actors are taking over the roles of fan-favorite Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 5 after original stars Don Rickles and Estelle Harris passed away.

In the description below the new Toy Story 5 trailer on YouTube, the studio included that Looney Tunes voice actor Jeff Bergman has taken over the role of Mr. Potato Head in the upcoming movie, and Batman animated series star Anna Vocino will voice Mrs. Potato Head.

