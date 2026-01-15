Mario's new voice actor has "unbelievable respect" for 32-year icon Charles Martinet: "Look, Charles, as far as I'm concerned, IS Mario"

In 2023, Charles Martinet stepped down as the voice of Mario, after having brought the iconic plumber to life for more than three decades. Mario's new voice actor, Kevin Afghani, had some big shoes to fill, and he certainly wasn't blind to the pressure of taking over the role, as he explains in a new interview.

"Look, Charles, as far as I'm concerned, IS Mario," Afghani tells USA Today when asked if he was nervous about taking on the role. "He created something that is so unbelievably iconic. And he did it so masterfully. If I wasn't nervous, then I'm the wrong guy. I'm the second guy who's doing Mario. Charles is THE guy. There is such an unbelievable respect for Charles. He is amazing."

Martinet first started voicing Mario in 1991, but not in video games. At the time, Nintendo brought a big screen displaying a 3D Mario head to conventions and trade shows, animated in real time as if the character was speaking to attendees. Martinet performed in motion capture behind the scenes, conversing with passers-by as if he were Mario.