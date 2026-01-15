No, Super Mario's current actor hasn't secretly been narrating any Nintendo Directs, despite the "weird narrative online" speculating otherwise

News
By published

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was really, really Kevin Afghani's first Nintendo project

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Mario's current voice actor Kevin Afghani has set the record straight and debunked an odd online myth – no, he isn't and has seemingly never been the enthusiastic voice behind Nintendo Directs.

Ever since he stepped into the boots of the evergreen plumber in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, taking over from the iconic Charles Martinet after more than three decades, there's been recurring fan