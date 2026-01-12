Nintendo president reportedly teases new games for popular series are in development, which I hope means we're getting a 3D Mario title for Switch 2 sooner rather than later
Knowing my luck it'll be New Super Mario Bros U: 2
Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has refused to comment on the possibility of a Switch 2 price increase but promises that the company is developing games in series that fans are waiting for.
Barring the highly unlikely case that a game gets announced and released before June, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the first home console from the company to not feature a main series Super Mario (Mario Bros. in the Famicom's case) or The Legend of Zelda game within the first year of its launch. Sure, Donkey Kong Bananza filled the role of a 3D Mario game – and surpassed them, in my eyes – but it's still an unusual move from Nintendo.
Speaking to the Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun (in a paywalled article reported on by Nintendo Patents Watch), Furuakawa explains that Nintendo is set to enhance its software output in 2026, saying the company is developing titles for popular series that fans are anticipating (as well as brand-new titles). In terms of its most popular franchises, Nintendo has recently announced that Fire Emblem, Splatoon, and Rhythm Heaven (the most popular in my heart) have new iterations on the way, but naturally, this would extend to the likes of Mario and Zelda too.