Nintendo president reportedly teases new games for popular series are in development, which I hope means we're getting a 3D Mario title for Switch 2 sooner rather than later

Knowing my luck it'll be New Super Mario Bros U: 2

Super Mario Odyssey screenshot of Mario in the shape of a lavaball as he makes his way down a pink river
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has refused to comment on the possibility of a Switch 2 price increase but promises that the company is developing games in series that fans are waiting for.

Barring the highly unlikely case that a game gets announced and released before June, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the first home console from the company to not feature a main series Super Mario (Mario Bros. in the Famicom's case) or The Legend of Zelda game within the first year of its launch. Sure, Donkey Kong Bananza filled the role of a 3D Mario game – and surpassed them, in my eyes – but it's still an unusual move from Nintendo.