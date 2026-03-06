Nintendo sues US government over "illegally collected" tariffs that delayed Switch 2 pre-orders, demands refund "with interest"

Nintendo alleges it has already "suffered injury"

Nintendo is suing the US government over "illegally collected" duty fees.

In a lawsuit obtained and shared by Aftermath, Nintendo says US President Donald Trump's "unlawful imposition of tariffs" under the controversially invoked International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) led it to have "suffered injury." Indeed, Nintendo pushed pre-order dates for its Switch 2 console in 2025 after Trump issued a series of confusing and contradictory executive orders demanding international tariffs – which Nintendo refers to in its suit – and the company changed Switch 2 accessory prices in the US.

The matter of international tariffs continues to fluctuate, but, most recently, the Supreme Court overturned IEEPA-based tariffs. It also ordered US Customs and ‌Border Protection to refund companies what it ultimately judged to be illegally collected fees. But, as of March 6, Customs and Border Protection says in a separate suit that it is "not able to comply" with the order. So here comes Nintendo with a knock at the door.

