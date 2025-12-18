Nintendo finally wins Wii Remote legal battle after 15 years, potentially earning $8 million in "remarkable" court ruling manufacturer has already appealed – so please hold for another 15 years

Fingers crossed, Nintendo

Nintendo has tentatively won a patent law battle it has been waging for 15 weary years – though BigBen Interactive, now Nacon, has already appealed a German court's decision requiring it to hack up about $8.2 million in damages and legal fees. Hey, what's another 15 years of waiting?

In any case, Nintendo of Europe lawyers celebrated the "remarkable" ruling in a December 16 press release (spotted by games fray). Patent attorney Christof Karl and IP lawyer Pascal Böhner explain it's uncommon for German patent law proceedings to calculate damages in the way they have in this instance.

While the Mannheim Regional Court had already decided back in 2011 that BigBen, indeed, infringed Nintendo's Wii Remote patent, Nintendo and BigBen dedicated another 14 years to debating how valid that patent really was. Subsequently, German and wider European courts sided with Nintendo in 2017 and 2018 – but BigBen has appealed this most recent ruling in Nintendo's favor.

Ashley Bardhan