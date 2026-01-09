3 years after a $26,000 labor settlement with a Nintendo contracting firm, NOA is again accused of infringing unionization rights alongside another firm in new complaint

Nintendo of America and an IT contracting firm called Teksystems have been hit with a labor complaint alleging that the two companies have violated a pair of clauses of the National Labor Relations Act. The two companies are accused of interfering with union organization activities, and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will have to decide what happens next.

The complaint was filed on January 6, 2026, as Game File (paid article link) reports. It alleges that Nintendo and Teksystems have violated clauses 8(a)(1) and 8(a)(4) of the National Labor Relations Act, which established the NLRB as a federal agency and has governed trade unions in the US since 1935.

8(a)(1) makes it an "unfair labor practice" for an employer to "interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees in the exercise" of their rights to organize, and 8(a)(4) similarly prohibits an employer's ability to "to discharge or otherwise discriminate against an employee because he has filed charges or given testimony under this Act."