Rockstar doubles down, says fired employees leaked "specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles" and union busting claims are "false and misleading"

The GTA 6 dev isn't backing down from this one

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 developer Rockstar is once again refuting allegations of union busting stemming from its firing of 34 employees in the UK and Canada this fall, calling the claims "entirely false" and accusing the former employees of leaking "specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles."

Rockstar's apparently unexpected firings prompted immediate blowback from the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which represents all 34 fired employees. The IWGB labeled the move "the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry." Notably, all affected workers were either union members or planning to organize.

