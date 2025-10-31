Rockstar accused of "ruthless" firing ahead of GTA 6, cutting over 30 employees tied to dev union: Take-Two claims "gross misconduct," labor group says "we won't back down"

Take-Two says, "We fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach"

GTA 6
GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games just fired over 30 staff members located in UK and Canada offices, and parent company Take-Two say the former employees were responsible "for gross misconduct." Meanwhile, Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) claims Rockstar is guilty of "union busting."

Bloomberg reports the impacted employees were all either current union members or planning to organize a union at Rockstar, and they were members of the same private Discord group dedicated to the topic. Reacting to the news on Twitter, IWGB writes, "This is the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry."

"Yesterday, @RockstarGames fired over 30 employees for union activity," the organization continues. "We won't back down, and we're not scared – we will fight for every member to be reinstated."

