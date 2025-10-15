GTA 6 "deserves to be $100," says original Saints Row designer: "The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag"

There's at least one high-profile game developer who genuinely wants GTA 6 to be priced at $100: Original Saints Row design director Chris Stockman.

With some games starting to adopt $80 price tags and GTA 6 shaping up to be the literal biggest game of all time, there's some speculation, or fear depending on how you look at it, that Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive will slap a nice, clean, eye-watering $100 price tag on GTA 6.

While there's the obvious concern that GTA 6 being $100 would be a difficult pill to swallow for most people, there's also the precedent its pricing could set for future releases. Though, as Stockman implied in an interview with Esports Insider, there aren't any developers that could reasonably use GTA 6 as justification for their own $100 games, as there aren't any games that cost as much to make as GTA 6, at least not that we know of right now.

"They're the only ones that can get away with it," said Stockman. "I don't think it's a rising tide that floats all boats. I think that there'll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100. Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it, and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100.

"The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag, but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them," added Stockman.

There aren't any official, public numbers available on GTA 6's production budget, but some estimates place it around $2 billion, which indeed would be the most expensive game ever made. Point being, if there ever was a game whose production warranted a $100 price tag, it would be GTA 6.

