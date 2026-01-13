Rockstar spokesperson says "we welcome" judge's decision to deny fired GTA 6 devs interim relief, union highlights "a glimpse of Rockstar's flimsy grounds for defence"

A judge today ruled against forcing Rockstar to pay out interim relief to the 34 GTA 6 developers it fired in October , dealing the first major legal blow to the former employees and the union representing them.

The Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) pressed the Glasgow Employment Tribunal for emergency financial relief earlier this month , then accusing Rockstar of "brutal union busting." Today a UK judge denied that request, saying it's unlikely the firings were due to union activity.

Despite this setback for the IWGB, the legal battle over the fired employees is likely to continue. In a statement to GamesRadar+, an IWGB spokesperson said the judge's decision "is disappointing but does nothing to dampen our hopes of winning justice when the full hearing takes place."