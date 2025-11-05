GTA 6 dev Rockstar says recent firings were due to leaks of "confidential information" and were "in no way related to people's right to join a union"

News
By published

Rockstar has been accused of union busting, but the company says the fired employees were "distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum"

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 developer Rockstar has responded to accusations of union busting following the sudden firing of more than 30 people last week, claiming those terminations were due to the leaking of confidential information by the former employees.

A Rockstar spokesperson shared the following statement with Bloomberg: "Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. This was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.