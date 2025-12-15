As Rockstar doubles down on fired GTA 6 devs leaking "specific game features," IWGB union asserts its "statement is littered with falsehoods and disinformation"

Following Rockstar Games' "ruthless" firing of over 30 employees, the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain has assured the laid-off developers should've been "legally protected" to privately discuss working conditions – but the situation is nowhere near over.

There's been a bit of back and forth from either end. Although Rockstar claimed the firings came after internal leaks of "confidential information" and were "in no way related to people's right to join a union" – specifically accusing former devs of "distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum" – the IWGB disagreed, stating that the so-called "public forum" was actually a private Discord server.

In the server, the IWGB said devs discussed "their material conditions at the company, and they should be legally protected to do that" – but Rockstar recently doubled down on its own claims, explaining that employees actually leaked "specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles" while calling union-busting claims "false and misleading." The IWGB has caught wind of this statement, issuing its own response to GameSpot.