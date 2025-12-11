GTA 6 hopefuls think they've spotted a clue in the new GTA Online update, as one character is suspiciously "moving out of state"

A new GTA Online update sees some familiar faces return to the mix, but it might also be hiding a tease for a cameo set to appear in GTA 6 next year. Or at least, that's what some fans believe.

You might have already heard that one third of GTA 5's leading trio, Michael De Santa, and his wife Amanda show up in GTA Online's A Safehouse in the Hills update, which also lets you flaunt your decade worth of criminal riches by buying a mansion complete with trophy cabinets, a private salon, and animal kennels directly from Michael.

GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills Now Available - YouTube Watch On

But what's even more notable are two references to the couple's son, Jimmy the deadbeat stoner who did nothing but game in GTA 5. Now, at the ripe age of 30 something, Jimmy's finally ready to leave his mom and dad.

GTA Online Safehouse Update: Amanda literally says,“Our son (Jimmy) is finally moving away from home”… Could this be a subtle hint Jimmy might be heading to Vice City in GTA 6? Rockstar loves doing quiet set-ups like this. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hAaYIVd9fqDecember 10, 2025

During the intro cutscene, Amanda references Jimmy, saying “and our son is finally moving away from home”. Is this a hint that Jimmy may appear in #GTAVI… pic.twitter.com/Wo9H3otWZSDecember 10, 2025

"Michael and I are empty nesters now with too much time on our hands, and our son is finally moving away from home," Amanda says in one cutscene that caught a lot of fans' eyes. Some fans even reported that Jimmy sends texts to players explaining that he's "moving out of state," though the interaction is purportedly either a little bugged or potentially removed.

Of course, since GTA 6 theory crafters never take a break, many assume this is Rockstar Games quietly hinting that Jimmy might just have some sort of appearance in next year's sequel. Grand Theft Auto has never been shy about bringing back minor characters from past games – we were literally introduced to Trevor by seeing him murder a GTA 4 character, for example – so reuniting with Jimmy in Vice City doesn't sound too far-fetched.

