We got a Rockstar doormat before GTA 6: Rockstar drops new merch for GTA, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully ahead of the holidays

Rockstar has released a bunch of new official merch including t-shirts, candles, pins, and even a doormat, presumably in anticipation of holiday shoppers, and shockingly, it has decided not to shadow-drop GTA 6 in tandem.

Over on Rockstar's official website, the company announced and showed off its new gear, and unfortunately, there's quite a bit that I actually like. The Varsity Collection of sweatshirts, brandishing the Rockstar Games logo in a varsity yellow stitching, look classy in all three colors - a maroonish dark red, black, and navy blue - and the shirts with iconic screenshots from various Rockstar games - including GTA 3 - 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Manhunt, and Bully - are, well, pretty iconic.

But it's the doormat - that damned doormat - that turns this otherwise unremarkable merch drop into a product page where only cruel irony is on offer. We've known for a few weeks now that GTA 6 was delayed another six months to November 19, 2026, but I don't think anyone expected us to get a dang Rockstar doormat before the studio's long, long, looooong-awaited sequel. Somehow, this doormat, made from 100% coconut coir, makes the newly elongated wait for GTA 6 even harder.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

In case it's starting to sound like I have a personal vendetta against this doormat, let me assure you, I do not. It looks like a fine welcome mat, featuring the 'Say Sorry, Be Nice' company motto above the Rockstar logo. I will say, that catchphrase doesn't ring quite the same after protestors adopted it in support of recently fired workers some allege were examples of union busting at Rockstar. Man, maybe I do have a grudge against this mat.

An immortal-looking Todd Howard thinks GTA 6 will be out before The Elder Scrolls 6, calls Rockstar "some of the absolute best" at world design