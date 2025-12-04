An immortal-looking Todd Howard thinks GTA 6 will be out before The Elder Scrolls 6, calls Rockstar "some of the absolute best" at world design

Bethesda's Todd Howard reckons we'll see GTA 6 release before The Elder Scrolls 6 or Fallout 5, so don't expect much over the next year.

When it comes to games that feel like they will never come out, GTA 6 and The Elder Scrolls 6 are the two that have been at the front of the pack. Obviously, we now know GTA 6 will finally arrive on November 19, 2026 (barring yet another delay), but the journey here was long and arduous. Whereas when Bethesda busted out a JPEG at E3 2018 to say that The Elder Scrolls 6 was coming, I don't think many expected that would be the only actual piece of news we have for the game over seven years later.

Speaking to Power Unlimited at the Fallout on Prime Season 2 premiere, Howard was asked, "What game do you think releases sooner? Is it GTA 6, Elder Scrolls 6, or Fallout 5?" Howard responds, "I got my fingers crossed for GTA 6," which isn't him directly saying that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't release until after November 19, 2026, but it certainly feels like enough of a reason to not get our hopes up for a 2026 release for the RPG.

Howard then went on to praise Rockstar, saying, "I think they are some of the absolute best at bringing a virtual world to life," adding, "It's a world that feels like it would go on even if you weren't there."

Again, given that the only piece of footage we've ever had was the logo on a background eight years ago (and even then, that probably wasn't real footage of the game) and the earliest projected date (as given in the FTC v Microsoft case ) is 2026, I wouldn't even be surprised if we don't see it until late 2027/2028 at this rate. But hey, with the Nintendo Switch 2 out now, it does give Bethesda the chance to re-release Skyrim again, so at least we can be excited for that…

