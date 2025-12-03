The Elder Scrolls 6 probably isn't making an appearance at The Game Awards, and once again, the RPG community is begging Bethesda for literally anything: "Please, Todd"

It's not been an easy year (or decade, really) for The Elder Scrolls 6 hopefuls, between a lack of news from Bethesda Game Studios and recent excitement spurred over what fans thought might be a teaser of something to come at The Game Awards this month.

For anyone out of the loop, the supposed teaser involves a very cryptic post from The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, showing some sort of structure comprised of beasts, warriors, and demons (?) glowing red. Fans assumed it could mean news of Half-Life 3, a Diablo 4 DLC, a new God of War game, or, of course, a fresh reveal of The Elder Scrolls 6 at this year's event. A couple of those assumptions have since been crossed off – including the Bethesda RPG.

Why, though? Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has potentially put the rumors to rest on the ResetEra forums, where he writes, "I'll do this one more time because people are getting out of control: no, the statue isn't teasing Elder Scrolls 6." Obviously, there's no telling whether this is fact or not until The Game Awards roll around, but let's face it – it's probably true. Unsurprisingly, the Elder Scrolls community isn't taking the idea that there might not be news well.