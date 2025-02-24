The Elder Scrolls 6 NPC auction raises $85,000 as mystery bidder snags the win from a dedicated group of RPG enthusiasts

Bethesda Game Studios stirred the hearts of many an RPG fan with its recent auction to name an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6 , but only one winner has emerged from the depths after the bid capped at $85,450 – and surprisingly, it wasn't the Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages.

The dedicated group has acted as a go-to source for all things Elder Scrolls since 1995, so it's no surprise that its members were bidding alongside The Imperial Library "and a large group of TES content creators" to name an NPC in Bethesda's upcoming RPG. They didn't win in the end, however, but they're hoping to learn who did – and they'd also "love to know" what the mystery bidder's plans for The Elder Scrolls 6 character are.

"The Elder Scrolls VI silent auction closed at 85,450 dollars," explains the UESP in a recent post . "We at the UESP, The Imperial Library, and a large group of TES content creators were actually in the running for this for quite a while. If you won this, please reach out to us, we'd love to know what you have in mind." The group continues, describing what its members had hoped to name the NPC had they won.

The Elder Scrolls VI silent auction closed at 85,450 dollars. We at the UESP, The Imperial Library, and a large group of TES content creators were actually in the running for this for quite a while. If you won this, please reach out to us, we'd love to know what you have in mind. pic.twitter.com/DHQJ5D7cwQFebruary 23, 2025

"Our plan was to use it to dedicate it to a fan who had passed away recently, Loranna," writes the UESP. "We're still interested in seeing that happen, and are considering other options to see that done." It's a wholesome admission, to say the least, and one likely made in reference to Loranna Pyrel – an active member of the Elder Scrolls community and the creator behind forum-based roleplay Loranna's RP .

It doesn't seem as though anyone has come forward with information on the winning bidder or the NPC yet to be named, but the UESP wasn't the only well-known name taking part in the auction. YouTuber "The Spiffing Brit" posted that he was in the lead before "the website crashed," after working to get "Reanu Keeves" into the RPG. There's no telling who the NPC will be now, though – whether a satirical figure or a loving tribute.

Modder leading 13-year effort to remake Oblivion in Skyrim isn't worried about an official remake: "The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle"